HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

  Fifteen lost/stolen mobiles phones handed over to owners in Chamarajanagar

March 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Padmini Sahu hands over a retraced mobile phone to its owner in Chamarajanagar.

Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Padmini Sahu hands over a retraced mobile phone to its owner in Chamarajanagar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 15 mobile phones, which had been either stolen or lost in different parts of Chamarajanagar district, were retraced and handed back to their owners with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Padmini Sahu handed over the mobile phone handsets to their owners at a function in Chamarajanagar on Friday.

The value of the 15 mobile phones was estimated to be ₹ 2.71 lakh. The complaints about the theft or loss of the of mobile phones had been registered in various police stations of Chamarajanagar.

After handing back the phones to the owners, Ms Sahu advised people, who lose their mobiles, to log into the CEIR website https://www.ceir.gov.in and use the block stolen/lost mobile phone option to report the complaint.

Once reported on the portal by providing details including the IMEI number and mobile number, the phone is blocked. If somebody tries to use the phone with a different SIM, the mobile phone will be tracked by the authorities.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.