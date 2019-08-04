Fields get submerged after opening of Almatti dam gates

Farmers with land in the Krishna basin in Vijayapura and Bagalkot are worried as their fields are getting submerged after the Almatti dam gates were opened to release the excess water.

Heavy rains in Maharashtra has led to an increased inflow into the Krishna. The huge quantum of water gushing into the dam has forced officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL) to open all the crest gates to discharge the water.

According to officials, on Saturday the inflow was at the rate of 2,22,113 cusecs and the outflow at the rate of 2,39,521 cusecs.

Current storage

Of the total storage capacity of 213.081 tmcft, the dam now has 102.262 tmcft of water. The officials said that considering the heavy inflow, the dam could get filled within couple of days itself, if the gates are closed.

Meanwhile, owing to significant increase in the water level in the river, the fields located in front of the Almatti dam and those behind the Narayanapura dam are getting submerged.

The fields of toor, sunflower, sugarcane and maize are witnessing stagnation of water. According to preliminary reports, some 82 hectares of Nidagundi taluk of the district are either partially of fully submerged.

Alert issued

The officials says that since more rains are forecast in Maharashtra, there could be problems for the people living in the river basin. They have already issued an alert on the rising water level in the river.

Amid this, some of the residents of Savalagi in Bagalkot district were evacuated by the officials on Friday.

As a precaution, 27 families of Muttur and Tubachi village were evacuated. The departments including Fire and Emergency and Health have been put on alert.