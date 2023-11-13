HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Field woman candidate in Dharwad Lok Sabha seat for next elections, KPCC general secretary tells Congress

F.H. Jakkappanavar has emphasised the need for the Congress to do so as the party has been involved in encouraging women to take the lead in politics for long

November 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress State general secretary F.H. Jakkappanavar has emphasised the need for the party to field a woman candidate from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in next year’s elections.

In a press release here, Mr. Jakkappanavar has said that as the Congress has been involved in encouraging women to take the lead in politics for long, it should choose a woman candidate to contest from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in the next elections.

He recalled that Congress candidate Sarojini Mahishi, who subsequently went on to become Union Minister, had won four times from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Jakkappanavar has said that the Congress has made attempts to bring in the women’s reservation Bill from 2010 itself. And, even while supporting the recent women’s reservation Bill tabled by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, it had sought reservation for women from backward classes.

“One should remember that the Congress brought the 73rd amendment to the Constitution for providing reservation to women in zilla, taluk and gram panchayats and urban local bodies. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated women by delaying reservation till 2030,” he has said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.