Field woman candidate in Dharwad Lok Sabha seat for next elections, KPCC general secretary tells Congress

November 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Congress State general secretary F.H. Jakkappanavar has emphasised the need for the party to field a woman candidate from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in next year’s elections.

In a press release here, Mr. Jakkappanavar has said that as the Congress has been involved in encouraging women to take the lead in politics for long, it should choose a woman candidate to contest from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in the next elections.

He recalled that Congress candidate Sarojini Mahishi, who subsequently went on to become Union Minister, had won four times from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Jakkappanavar has said that the Congress has made attempts to bring in the women’s reservation Bill from 2010 itself. And, even while supporting the recent women’s reservation Bill tabled by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, it had sought reservation for women from backward classes.

“One should remember that the Congress brought the 73rd amendment to the Constitution for providing reservation to women in zilla, taluk and gram panchayats and urban local bodies. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated women by delaying reservation till 2030,” he has said.