Field trials of paddy strain show encouraging results

The field trial of a new strain of paddy promoted by JSS Krishi Vignana Kendra has yielded encouraging results, according to a release.

The paddy strains — RNR 15048 and NTU 1010 — developed in Telengana and said to be blast resistant, was thought suitable for the region in and around Mysuru given the climatic conditions and hence was distributed to farmers in the month of June for field trials.

The initiative to distribute the new paddy strains was taken by agricultural scientists of the Kendra. The new strain is said to deliver higher yield in a relatively shorter period.

The release said that farmers were also perturbed by the frequent outbreak of disease and pests that have hurt their economic fortunes and made paddy cultivation a gamble.

Hence, the JSS Krishi Vignana Kendra scientists decided to promote RNR 15048 and NTU 1010 paddy variety and took up the field trials in Arakere village of K.R. Nagar taluk in Mysuru district. They were instructed to use organic manure and the results are encouraging, the release added.

A field day was organised in the village recently to mark the successful cultivation of the new strain of paddy and the scientists have averred that the yield varied from 23 to 25 quintal per acre and the crop could be raised in a relatively short duration of around 120 days — almost 10 days sooner — compared to the other variety of paddy commonly cultivated in the region.

The farmers were also encouraged to take up seed cultivation of the paddy strain as it would shore up their earnings and add to their income as the scientists perceived great demand for the variety in the days ahead. Some of the farmers who had cultivated the new strain shared their experience with the participants of the Field Day. Netravathi Yetinamani and other scientists were present during the Field Day celebrations.