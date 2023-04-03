Field more Lingayat candidates for elections, all political parties urged

April 03, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of various Lingayat associations have urged all political parties to distribute a larger proportion of ticket to Lingayat candidates.

At a meeting in Naganur Math in Belagavi on Monday, leaders expressed concern that the three major parties, BJP, Congress and Janata Dal(S), and others like AAP, BSP and AIMIM were considering very few Lingayat candidates, compared to those from other communities.

They also took objection to the first list of the Congress which had far less Lingayat candidates than they had expected. They resolved to ensure victory of all the Lingayat candidates, irrespective of their party affiliations. They warned of a State-wide agitation if the parties did not give a larger share of ticket to Lingayat candidates.

Akhila Bharatiya Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Ratnaprabha Bellad said that the parties are not coming forward to give majority ticket to Lingayats in Belagavi district, the second biggest district in the State.

Lingayat voters are the deciding block of electorate in most seats in Belagavi district. “However, both the national parties have been depriving us of tickets. Despite that, we have been voting for them. Senior leaders of all parties should consider this fact,” she said.

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha district president Basavaraj Rotti said that parties which neglect Lingayat candidates will have to suffer the consequences. He recalled the political history of the State and said that Lingayats had decided the fate of governments in the past. Any party that gained the support of the Lingayats has stayed in power. “But parties that ignored us have failed miserably,” Mr. Rotti said.

Ashok Bendigeri of Rashtriya Basava Dal, S.G. Sidnal of Lingayat Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha, K.N. Dodmani of Lingayat Seva Samiti and other leaders, including Sujit Mulgund, were present.