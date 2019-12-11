Field activities stepped up to prevent outbreak of KFD in Shivamogga: DHO

Field-level vigilance activities to prevent the outbreak of Kyasanur Forest Disease(KFD), also known as monkey fever, has been stepped up in the district, said Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer. He was speaking at the tri-monthly meeting held at the zilla panchayat hall here on Wednesday to review the implementation of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP).

He said that activities include collection of tick samples, the viscera of dead monkeys for clinical tests and vaccinating people in the affected areas.

Since September this year, the post-mortem has been conducted on the carcasses of 17 monkeys and the clinical investigations have tested them negative for KFD.

The blood samples of 234 persons, suffering from symptoms of KFD, have been tested during this period and no positive case has been reported so far, he said.

Regarding the vaccination drive, he said that 3.84 lakh doses of vaccine have already arrived in the district and special gram sabhas are being held in the affected areas to create awareness among the people on the importance of vaccination.

In Mandagadde, Malur, Aralagodu Grama Panchayat limits, worst affected from KFD last year, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) have been directed to bring to the attention of Department of Health and Family Welfare immediately the cases related to acute fever and ache in joints, the symptoms of KFD reported in their jurisdiction, he said.

On the measures taken to improve SSLC results in the district, Manjunath H., Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction, said that sessions to motivate the students have been held at Hosanagar, Sorab, Tirthahalli and Sagar. To acclimatise the students with the changed question paper, five sets of model question papers have been sent for all the schools, he added.

