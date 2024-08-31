ADVERTISEMENT

FICN case: NIA court sentences accused to 6 years simple imprisonment

Published - August 31, 2024 11:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The NIA Special Court in Bengaluru on Saturday convicted an accused in a fake currency seizure case reported in 2018 and sentenced him to six years simple imprisonment.

The accused, Sariful Islam alias Sarifulla alias Sharifuddin, from West Bengal, has also been fined ₹5,000. He is the seventh accused to be convicted in the case.

NIA investigations had revealed that the accused had conspired with six others in the trafficking of 41 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs), with a total face value of ₹82,000, from the India-Bangladesh border to different parts of India. Sariful Islam had fraudulently obtained a SIM card to communicate with his co-accused for the procurement of the FICNs from West Bengal and its circulation across the country.

Investigations further revealed a trail of several such transactions on part of the accused, who had earlier delivered FICN of ₹10.3 lakh to the main convict Dalim Mia in West Bengal. The conspiracy was aimed at destabilizing India’s monetary situation and economic security, NIA claimed.

NIA is continuing with its investigation against two Bangladeshi nationals who had supplied FICNs to the accused in this particular case. A total of three chargesheets have been filed so far by the agency in this case.

