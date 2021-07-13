Few takers for KSRTC service to Kerala

The first day of resumption of KSRTC services to Kerala did not elicit a good response with barely a third of the seats occupied in the five buses that departed to Kozhikode and Thalaserry from Mysuru.

KSRTC regularly operates about 40 schedules to different parts of Kerala daily. But, on Monday only five buses left for Kozhikode and Thalaserry with one third occupancy, said KSRTC’s Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller Srinivas.

KSRTC, which had discontinued service to Kerala due to COVID-19, decided to resume operations from Monday. Though COVID-19 had come down to a large extent in Karnataka, Kerala is still reporting cases around 12,000 cases every day.

A statement from KSRTC said passengers travelling from Kerala to Karnataka in KSRTC buses have to carry COVID-19 negative test certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose.

Students and general public from Kerala visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons have been asked to undergo RT-PCR test every 15 days and produce the negative report.

“It is mandatory for all passengers to wear face masks. Passengers are requested to compulsorily follow COVID-19 guidelines while travelling in the Corporation buses”, a KSRTC statement said.