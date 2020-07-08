Karnataka

Fever clinics screen over 20,000 citizens

More than 20,000 citizens with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, cold, throat irritation and breathing issues, have been screened at fever clinics in the city to date.

According to a press release here on Tuesday, swab samples of those suspected to have COVID-19 have been collected at the 133 fever clinics and six referral hospitals. Fever clinics operate between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., while swab samples are collected on token basis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The release added that vehicles had been arranged to take the samples to the laboratories. The COVID-19 tests are performed free of cost, the release also stated.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020



