Festive spirits soar high for Durga Puja in Bengaluru

The Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR Area (BARSHA) will be hosting the biggest idol in the city, towering over 20 ft.

From patriotism to eco-friendly themes, and musical bands, preparations have begun in the city for Durga Puja celebrations which are organised by various Bengali associations and will begin on September 30. As with all the events this year, these celebrations are also back to their full glory after two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Taking inspiration from Kolkata’s oldest Durga Puja celebrations, the Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR area (BARSHA) will be hosting the biggest idol in the city, towering over 20 feet, at the Ivy Rossa 4 Seasons Hotel and Resort. To commemorate the diamond jubilee of Indian Independence, the committee has kept ‘75 years of Independence’ as its theme this year.

The idol will be placed inside the miniature replica of Vidhana Soudha and devotees shall enter through a handmade model of India Gate. Alongside, the miniature models of various national monuments and a large Indian map showcasing the success achieved by the country since Independence will also be displayed. Adding to the attractions, 75 people will be performing a traditional Bengali Dhunuchi Dance on Ashtami night. The association will also be hosting the Bengali rock band, Fossils.

“People can easily relate to our theme and feel patriotic. It’s one emotion that connects everyone irrespective of where you come from. It’s not only about Durga Puja, but also about Bengaluru and Karnataka. We want to give a lot of credit to this city and State for all the love and acceptance that our culture has received here,” says Priyanka Sinha Roy, head of Media and Publicity at BARSHA

Eco-friendly puja celebrations

Promoting jute products and eco-friendly puja celebrations, the RT Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti has decided to solely make their pandal out of jute and jute products, complying with their theme of ‘Pat Madurer iti Katha (Final story of Jute mats)‘. Adorning jewellery made out of jute, the idol will be kept on display at Palace grounds, Princess Green, Gate No. 9 and various Bengali bands will be performing live at the venue.

“We want to promote an environmentally friendly celebration of Durga Puja. And our theme of using jute represents that. Jute is also rooted in our culture, as it has supported our Indian artisans and craftsmen from the lower strata of society. We want to promote eco-friendly celebrations and showcase the struggle of the artisans using our theme,” said Janardan Mandal, Joint Secretary at R.T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti.

Entering its 45th year of Durga puja celebrations, the North Bangalore Cultural Samithi (NBCS) has kept its theme based on the paintings and iterations of Goddess Durga by Padma Bhushan awardee Late Jamini Roy. The idol is also being shipped from Kumartuli, Kolkata and will be kept on display at their venue, the Kali Temple in Nandini Layout. The samithi has also kept an open to all Dhunuchi naach competition for the attendees.

Unlike the majority of the committees, the South Bangalore Cultural Association (SBCA) has decided to celebrate the festival sans any theme. The association aims to house a 12 feet idol with human-like features at the Ramalingeshwara cave temple in Hulimavu to honour 25 years of hosting Durga Puja celebrations. Various artists from the country including bands such as Veda and Krosswindz, singers Spandan Ghosh and Sonali Banerjee, folk singer Partha Chowdhury, along with sitar player Anindya Banerjee will also be performing live.

Apart from these, puja organising committees in the city have kept free bhoj for all devotees along with a free potluck called Anandamela on September 30. Food stalls, flea markets, live performances, in-house cultural competitions, magic shows, comedy shows and many more will be a part of the 10-day festival at the pandals.