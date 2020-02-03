Festive spirit pervades Kalaburagi ahead of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

With one more day to go for the grand opening of the 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, Kalaburagi city donned a festive look on Monday.

A sea of yellow-red flags and banners were waving everywhere. All the roads, circles, and pavements were decorated with colourful lights. Major public walls inside the city and around the Gulbarga University campus, where the three-day literary fest would be held between Wednesday and Friday, were embellished with paintings.

Residents, shopkeepers and other traders were found cleaning and decorating their premises. Posters and banners welcoming the delegates, guests and artists were put up by the publicity committee of the event as well as residents of the city.

The 5.5-km stretch between S.M. Pundit Rangamandir and the main venue – the route for the colourful procession of cultural troupes to proceed carrying the president of the Sahitya Sammelana H.S. Venkatesh Murthy – was specially decorated.

Main venue

Setting up of the main venue, which would host all the important events of the literary fest, including the inauguration and the valedictory functions, was getting a final touch. This main venue is named after Sri Vijaya, author of Kannada’s earliest available work on rhetoric, poetics and grammar – Kavirajamarga.

The huge kitchen established near the main venue to prepare food for a large number of delegates – an estimated 40,000 people – saw hectic activity. Hundreds of people, men and women, were preparing and stocking laddus and groundnut holige.

The work on erecting bookstalls, commercial stalls, media centre, dining halls, medical facilities, marking of parking slots and others gathered momentum. As many as 100 laptops with Internet connection were placed in the media centre behind the main venue to help journalists to cover the event.

Since the district administration has planned to take into its possession school and college buildings for providing accommodation to the guests, delegates and artists and school buses for transporting them to and from the venue and considering the possibility of most of the teaching and non-teaching faculties participating the literary fest, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat declared a three-day holiday on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for all schools, colleges and universities in the district.

The government employees in Kalaburagi district have donated their one-day salary for the fest. Raju Leganti, district president of Government Employees’ Association, handed over a cheque of ₹3 crore to the Deputy Commissioner.