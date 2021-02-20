Festive mood in village

Hassan

20 February 2021 22:56 IST

Govt. officials organise health check-up, visit primary school

A festive mood enveloped Tadasanahalli village in Shikaripura on Saturday, as Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and other senior officers visited the place as part of “Zilladhikari Nade: Halli Kade” programme.

The villagers offered officers a grand welcome beating the drums and presenting folk dance performances. The people participated in the procession with enthusiasm. The Deputy Commissioner visited the government primary school in the village, where a health check-up camp was organised. A team of doctors did a general check-up of people. The residents were provided with health cards under the Arogya Karnataka scheme.

Advice to teachers

Mr. Shivakumar walked into the classrooms and interacted with students. He also made a couple of students read excerpts from their textbooks and also asked them to solve a few math problems. He felt that the teachers needed to give extra attention to teaching mathematics.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said the primary duty of the Revenue Department was to ensure social security to all individuals. “We have the responsibility of providing people social security and ensure government’s schemes reach the needy through various agencies and departments”, he said.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who also took part in the programme, said officers should listen to people’s problems and resolve them within the stipulated time. “If all officers at the field level work with dedication, Deputy Commissioners need not visit the rural areas”, he opined.

Malnad Development Board chairman Gurumurthy, and Shikaripur Tahsildar Kaviraj were present.