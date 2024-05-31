Festive atmosphere greets students on school reopening day in three districts

Schoolchildren were given a warm welcome by teachers on the first day of reopening of schools with teachers and staff making every effort to make it a memorable moment on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, a festive atmosphere prevailed in almost all government, aided and private schools in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri on Friday with students being welcomed with flowers, sweets, textbooks and uniforms on the reopening day.

The school premises were decorated with mango leaves, flowers and rangolis drawn at the entrance. In some private schools, banners and special installations welcomed students. There were selfie points too in some schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officer holds classes

At the Government Model Practicing School for Girls in Dharwad, students had a sweet surprise as Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. donned the role of a teacher and taught lessons for Class VIII students.

After asking Kavya, a student, to read out a lesson from a textbook on Gautama Buddha, the Deputy Commissioner conducted the class elaborating on takeaways from the life of the Buddha. She told the students that it was not a matter of shame if one did not know a particular language. By taking interest and through perseverance, one can learn anything, she told them.

Earlier, she inaugurated the curricular and extra-curricular activities for the academic year 2023-24 in a function organised by the School Education and Literacy Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Divya Prabhu told the teachers, particularly those handling the lower primary classes, to identify the difficulties faced by students in learning and take remedial measures.

In another function held at the Karnataka Public School in Karadigudda, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K., symbolically handed over textbooks and uniforms to students and advised them on the significance of student life.

Recalling her schooldays, she advised students on how to get the most out of their student life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uniforms, textbooks

On the first day of reopening, in most of the government schools, the distribution of uniforms and textbooks was initiated.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath said that two sets of uniforms for each student and textbooks reached schools before the reopening day.

In Dharwad district, 1,38,000 students will get free uniforms and textbooks of which 47% was distributed on the reopening day. This apart, over one lakh students from class 1-10 are being provided with free shoes and socks, he said.

In several private schools across the three districts, teachers and management committee members welcomed students with roses and sweets.

In some schools, people dressed as cartoon characters greeted students and welcomed them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.