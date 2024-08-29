Festival special trains to clear extra rush of passengers

The ​Railway Board has given approval to running some festival special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train Nos 06589/06590 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will run for three trips: Train No 06589 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 9.15 p.m. on September 5, 6 and 7 and arrive at Kalaburagi at 7.40 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 06590 will leave Kalaburagi at 9.35 a.m. on September 6, 7 and 8 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8 p.m. the same day.

En route, the trains will have stoppages at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram Jn., Anantpur, Guntakal Jn., Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Yadgir and Shahabad stations, in both directions.

The special trains will consist of a total of 18 coaches, two AC 3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, four General Second Class and two Second luggage-cum-brake vans/disabled coach.

Southern Railway has notified the continuation of running of Train Nos 06083/06084 Kochuveli-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal-Kochuveli Weekly Express Special for four trips to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam festival.

Train No 06083 Kochuveli-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Weekly Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 6.05 p.m. from September 3 to September 24 and arrive at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at 10.55 a.m. the next day (total four trips).

Train No 06084 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal-Kochuveli Weekly Express Special will leave Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at 12.45 p.m. on September 4 to September 25 and arrive at Kochuveli at 6.45 a.m. the next day (total four trips).

En route, the trains will have stoppages at Quilon, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Chenganasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Bangarpet and Krishnarajapuram, in both directions.

Regulation

Southern Railway has notified the regulation of the following train due to engineering works at Angamaly for Kaladi.

Train No 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Express journey commencing on September 1 will be regulated for 40 minutes en route.

Diversion

Southern Railway has notified the partial cancellation/diversion of certain trains due to engineering works at Arakkonam Yard.