Mysuru

20 October 2020 19:06 IST

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway is introducing two pairs of “festival special trains’’ from Mysuru to destinations in Tamil Nadu in view of Durga Puja, Dasara, Deepavali etc.

A release said the trains will operate only till November 30 and boarding will be through reservation only for which booking can be made either online on the IRCTC website or across the designated passenger reservation counters.

Train number 06231 will run from Mayiladuthurai to Mysuru daily from October 26 to November 1 while 06232 service from Mysuru will depart for Mayiladuthurai on October 25.

Advertising

Advertising

Train number 06235 will operate from Tuticorin to Mysuru and the services will commence from October 24 while the corresponding pairing train – 06236 – will run from Mysuru to Tuticorin from October 23, the release said. Both pairs of trains will run daily from the designated date till November 1 and the timings are the same as during the pre-COVID period, the release added.