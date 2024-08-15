Festival shopping not so rosy this year as prices of flowers skyrocket

The celebration of Varamahalakshmi festival this year is proving to be costly as the price of flowers have almost doubled when compared to the previous year. While the prices go up every year during the festival, this year, weather fluctuations has led to supply crunch driving up prices further upwards.

On Thursday, Kanakambaram (crossandra) was selling at ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per kg in most markets in Bengaluru, whereas jasmine was at ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per kg. The prices of both the flowers have almost tripled when compared to last week.

Transport cost

“In Ashada, the cost of jasmine is supposed to drop but the supply turned out to be poor. Moreover, suppliers are adding transport costs when they sell flowers to us, and hence, the prices have gone up,” said Vijayalakshmi, flower vendor in Jayanagar 9th Block market.

With the flowers costing so much in wholesale markets, even retailers are looking to cut costs and maximise profits. “For 10 kg of jasmine, we usually add 250 gm of crossandra while tying a garland, but this time, we are only adding 100 gm,” Ms. Vijayalakshmi said.

The price of tube roses have also gone up from ₹300 per kg to ₹400 to ₹500 per kg. Sevanthige was selling at anywhere between ₹200 and ₹600 per kg while it was being sold at ₹150 per kg last week.

Customers are also buying lesser quantities of flowers this time for the festival. “Buying jasmine has become difficult due to high prices. I only bought one arm’s length of jasmine garland for ₹100 this time when I usually used to buy much more. Last year, the price of one big garland was ₹500, which is up to ₹800-₹900 now,” said Anusuya, a homemaker from BTM Layout who was shopping at Jayanagar market. “Last year, a garland of red roses was ₹200 but it has become ₹400 this year,” said Poornima Kushal, another shopper.

Fruits and vegetables

The price of various vegetables have also gone up by ₹10 to ₹30 on an average in the markets ahead of the festival. On Thursday, beans was selling at ₹50 to ₹80 per kg, carrots at ₹60 to ₹80 per kg, potatoes and capsicums at ₹60 per kg, and brinjal at ₹60 to ₹80 per kg.

While the cost of vegetables have come down when compared to a month ago, it still remains high as the supply situation has not greatly improved in the markets due to crop damage during monsoon.

Similarly, the price of fruits also went up with yelakki bananas selling at ₹80 to ₹100 per kg, apples at ₹150 to ₹300 per kg, oranges at ₹100 per kg, and mosambi at ₹40 to ₹80 per kg. Baale kamba (banana stems) and mango leaves, which are a staple during festivals, were selling at ₹50 per pair and ₹20 per bunch, respectively.