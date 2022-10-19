Festival of films on oppressive regimes and resistance

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 19, 2022 00:35 IST

Bangalore Film Society (BFS) in collaboration with Pedestrian Pictures, Rushes Film Club of St Joseph’s University and Gamana Women’s Collective is organising ‘Aane Matthu Iruve : Story of a Republic’ (The Elephant and the Ant: Story of a Republic), a film festival and panel discussions, from October 19 to 21.

The event at St. Joseph’s University Auditorium will be inaugurated by Prakash Raj and Harinder Kaur Bindu.

“A film festival showcasing 14 films is bringing together documentary films and alternative cinema that share stories and insights about people’s resistance to oppressive regimes, dehumanising socio-cultural practices and also positive stories of transformation and change. In collaboration with local educational institutions, organisations and networks this film festival is an attempt to initiate conversations  through screening films revolving around broader issues related to women, youth and vulnerable communities like farmers, migration, displacement and sustainable livelihoods,” stated a release from the organisers.

Entry to the event is free. For details, log into www.bangalorefilmsociety.org/aane-matthu-iruve-story-of-a-republic/. The first screening is at 9.30 a.m.

