Fest in memory of Sanchari Vijay

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 15, 2022 20:05 IST

Chikkamagaluru district administration will organise a three-day theatre festival and cine fest from September 29 in Chikkamagaluru in memory of Sanchari Vijay, a national-award winning actor, who died in an accident in June 2021.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, in a press conference on Thursday, said the programme would be organised in association with Vijay’s friends. “Vijay is a native of Chikkamagaluru district. His plays will be staged and movies will be screened in the festival titled Bhava Sanchari,” he said.

As part of the festival, Nanu Avanalla Avalu, Puksatte Life, and Tale Danda will be screened and plays Sridevi Mahatme, Kamalamani Comedy Kalyana and Narigaligeke Kodilla will be staged, he said.

