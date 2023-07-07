Ferries carry vehicles as water level increases in Sharavathi reservoir in Shivamogga

July 07, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Department of Ports and Inland Water Transport, on Friday, July 7, 2023, started carrying vehicles by ferries operating at Holebagilu in the backwaters of Sharavathi reservoir in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga.

Carrying vehicles on the ferries was stopped on June 14 following the decrease in water level. That did not facilitate the ferries operating up to the ramps meant for the vehicles to drive in. Since then, only passengers have been allowed to travel by ferry.

Those visiting Sigandur temple and the residents of Karuru and Barangi hoblies on the bank of Sharavathi backwater were badly hit.

As the catchment area of Sharavathi reservoir has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, the water level has increased. Dharendra Kumar, Ferry Inspector, who inspected the spot on July 6, said the decision had been taken to carry vehicles on the ferries. “The ferries started taking vehicles this morning”, he said on Friday. The ferries carry buses, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers along with passengers.

However, ferries operating at Muppane and Hasirumakki have yet to resume operations, according to the officer. “I visited those places also. The water level is sufficient to operate ferries in those places. We will have to wait for one week”, he said.