Ferries at Muppane, Hasirumakki not operating due low water level in Sharavathi backwater

The Department of Ports and Inland Water Transport, which operates ferries for the benefit of villagers on the backwaters of Sharavathi reservoir in Sagar taluk, has stopped carrying vehicles on the ferries that operate at Holebagilu.

This decision was taken with effect from Wednesday, June 5, as the water level was depleted with no rain. The decrease in water level did not allow the ferries to reach up to the ramps meant for the vehicles to drive in.

The villagers and tourists visiting Sigandur temple, have to park their vehicles on either side of the bank before getting on the ferries. Dhanedra Kumar, ferry inspector, told The Hindu that unless the water level improved, the ferries could not carry vehicles. “We are offering services to the passengers only,” he said.

The operation of ferries at two other points – Muppane and Hasirumakki – has been stopped for the last month due to the dip in water level. Ferry services were stopped at Muppane on May 5 and in Hasirumakki the services were stopped on May 11. This has affected residents of villages in Karuru and Barangi Hoblis of Sagar taluk. Besides them, tourists visiting Sigandur temple are badly hit.

The villagers have two alternative routes via Hosanagar-Nittur and Jog-Kargal to reach the taluk headquarters in Sagar. However, these routes are quite long. “Even when ferries operate, we face many problems. If somebody falls sick or needs emergency health care, we cannot easily take them to hospitals in Sagar Now, imagine what would be our plight when ferries stop services. The only way out is early completion of the bridge being constructed,” said Ganesh, a resident of Tumari village.

At present, the construction of a bridge connecting Kalasavalli and Ambaragodlu villages is underway. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up the construction of the bridge at a cost of ₹ 450 crore.