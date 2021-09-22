Fern Hotels comes to Hubballi

HUBBALLI

The Fern Hotels and Resorts has set up its seventh hotel in the State at Hubballi and announced its launch on Wednesday. It is the group’s 83rd hotel in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Concept Hospitality-The Fern Hotels and Resorts Suhail Kannampilly said that with the launch of its seventh hotel in the State, the group has brought its eco-friendly Fern brand to Hubballi.

“Already, we have Fern Hotels in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Udupi and Vijayapura. We will be offering the best hospitality services for which the group has won over 200 national and international awards,” he said.

Mr. Kannampilly said that the group has plans to increase the number of hotels in the country to 100 by 2022. And, by the end of the year, the group will have 88 hotels. For its Hubballi hotel, the group has entered into a tie-up with Vinayak Hotels which owns the property.

Managing Partners of Vinayak Hotels Ashok Koti and Vinay Koti said that after their previous agreement with another hotel group ended, they decided to bring in a world class hotel group into Hubballi that will give a new hospitality experience to people.

General Manager Afrozhusain Shaikh briefed about the amenities and services of the new hotel.