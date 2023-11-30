Female foeticide case: Minister to discuss with CM transferring the case to CID

November 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mandya district in charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said here on Thursday that he would discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the feasibility of transferring the female foeticide case to CID.

Speaking at a review meeting in Mandya the minister said at present the Byappanahalli police in Bengaluru has registered a case and investigating.

But the case is not confined to one district and the accused have operated across different districts and there was an organised racket, said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

He said spot inspection has not revealed any clue with respect to scanning that took place in a sugarcane field as per the preliminary report. Hence the feasibility of transferring the case to CID would be discussed with the Chief Minister, said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

He said multiple teams have been constituted to ensure constant vigil and crack down on female foeticide in the district. Teams comprising officials from district level, taluk level, and village level officials have been constituted to prevent female foeticide across the district. Personnel from the revenue department, police, women and child welfare, and health departments are part of it. These teams should function and observe utmost vigil to ensure that there were no incidents of female foeticide, the Minister said.

All diagnostic laboratories, scanning centers, etc should be periodically checked and inspected while doctors and medical practitioners operating without license should be booked, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy added. The officials were also directed to keep vigil and be alert for the movement of strangers in a suspicious manner. Those engaged in female foeticide and prenatal sex determination will not be spared and will be prosecuted as per the law, the minister said.

MLC Madhu G. Made Gowda, MLA Ravikumar Gowda, Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif, Superintendent of Police N. Yatish, district health officer Dr. H.L Nagaraj and others were present.

