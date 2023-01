Female elephant electrocuted

January 31, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

A female elephant was found dead on a private land in Bailoor range of BRT Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. Officials said the incident took place in Gundimala village and the veterinarians have confirmed that the death was due to electrocution. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.