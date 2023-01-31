Female elephant electrocuted

A female elephant was found dead on a private land in Bailoor range of BRT Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. Officials said the incident took place in Gundimala village and the veterinarians have confirmed that the death was due to electrocution.
January 31, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST
A female elephant was found dead on a private land in Bailoor range of BRT Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. Officials said the incident took place in Gundimala village and the veterinarians have confirmed that the death was due to electrocution.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE