Bengaluru

17 June 2021 01:31 IST

As part of its silver jubilee, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), in collaboration with Azim Premji Foundation, has launched a three-year fellowship programme for youth with disabilities.

The NCPEDP-Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability is open to applicants looking to build a career in the development sector, particularly disability rights and inclusion, stated a press release. The launch of the fellowship also marks the birth anniversary of NCPEDP’s former director the late Javed Abidi.

The fellowship programme is open to people aged between 18 and 28 with disabilities. Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of up to ₹25,000. The last date to apply is August 11, 2021, stated the press release.

Advertising

Advertising

For more information about the fellowship programme, visit www.ncpedp.org.