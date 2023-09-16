ADVERTISEMENT

Fellowship in memory of G. Rajashekhar

September 16, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Fellow activists and friends of the late G. Rajashekhar, Udupi-based scholar and activist, have instituted a fellowship in his memory on his birthday, which falls on September 16.

The G. Rajashekhar Memorial Fellowship is aimed at helping young writers/researchers/journalists hone their skills in historical research and reportage. The selected candidate in the age group of 23-35 will be awarded a grant of ₹80,000 over six months, said a release.

Applicants are to submit a proposal on their research topic and methodology to grskksv@gmail.com, which will be scrutinised by a panel of academicians, journalists, and writers who will also be monitoring and guiding the candidate through research and writing. Women candidates and individuals from marginalised/minority communities will be given the first priority, added the release.

