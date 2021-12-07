Fellowship conferred on K.S.Rangappa

K.S.Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore, has been elected as Fellow of the Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI) for 2021, according to a release.

The fellowship is given to Indian scientists in recognition of their significant research contributions in the field of sciene and Prof. Rangappa was recognised for his work in the areas of Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry, the release added.

The fellowship certificate and memento was conferred during the annual meeting of BRSI held at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, recently.