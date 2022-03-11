Felicitations to achievers mark women’s day at CSIR-CFTRI

International Women’s Day was celebrated at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here recently.

D. Swaroopa Rani, senior scientist and President, CFTRI Women’s Association, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of International Women’s Day while emphasising the need for removing gender bias in society.

Villoo Morawala-Patell, Founder and Chairperson, Avesthagen Limited, Bengaluru, who was the chief guest, spoke about women’s role in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). She explained how women with perseverance and dedication have achieved success in most fields. They have successfully balanced work and family.

The special invitee of the event was Marthamma Mary, a woman auto driver of Mysuru city. She narrated her journey as an autorickshaw driver. Confidence and determination helped her achieve success in a vocation that is dominated by men, she said.

Sridevi Annapurna Singh, the first woman director of CSIR-CFTRI, gave her presidential remarks and talked about how women should respect themselves and feel strong.

On the occasion, the CSIR-CFTRI Women’s Association felicitated K. Kusuma, CFTRI staff member, for her achievement at the State-level para swimming competition where she won one gold and two silver medals.