Felicitation to meritorious students of Kannada SSLC examination in Yadgir

June 21, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat of Yadgir district will felicitate meritorious students, who secured highest marks in the Kannada SSLC examination in the district, on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, Siddappa Hotti, district president of the parishat, said that to encourage students, the parishat had decided to felicitate them.

The parishat has fixed parameters and accordingly selected 117 students who secured 121 out of 125 marks in Kannada. They will be felicitated in the presence of district in charge and Small Scale Industries Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur.

Mr. Hotti said that they would also felicitate MLAs Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Sharanagowda Kandkur and Raja Venkatappa Naik on the occasion.

