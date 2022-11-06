Felicitation to Kharge in Bengaluru as ‘Sarvodaya Samavesha’ today

Mr. Kharge will be visiting the State for the first time after assuming the post

The Hindu Bureau
November 05, 2022 23:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparation for newly elected AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s felicitation program in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka State unit of the Congress has planned a grand felicitation on Sunday for veteran leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge on his recent elevation as president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Mr. Kharge will be visiting the State for the first time after assuming the post.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Called ‘Sarvodaya Samavesha’ and to be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, the event will be attended by Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others. The party hopes that elevation of the Dalit leader hailing from Karnataka to the top party post would be assent ahead of the Assembly elections next year and draw the oppressed sections, in particular, to its fold.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app