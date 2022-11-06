Felicitation to Kharge in Bengaluru as ‘Sarvodaya Samavesha’ today

The Hindu Bureau November 06, 2022 00:15 IST

Mr. Kharge will be visiting the State for the first time after assuming the post

Preparation for newly elected AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s felicitation program in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka State unit of the Congress has planned a grand felicitation on Sunday for veteran leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge on his recent elevation as president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Mr. Kharge will be visiting the State for the first time after assuming the post. Called ‘Sarvodaya Samavesha’ and to be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, the event will be attended by Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others. The party hopes that elevation of the Dalit leader hailing from Karnataka to the top party post would be assent ahead of the Assembly elections next year and draw the oppressed sections, in particular, to its fold.



