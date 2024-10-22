GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Felicitating those accused of killing Gauri tantamount to abetting murder, say activists

Published - October 22, 2024 11:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Gauri Smaraka Trust and Gauri Balaga during a demonstration in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Members of Gauri Smaraka Trust and Gauri Balaga during a demonstration in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking exception to felicitation accorded to the accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, members of Gauri Smaraka Trust and Gauri Balaga staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Leading the protest, activist Basavaraj Sulibhavi and others condemned in strong words the mentality behind felicitating the accused.

They said that offering felicitation to the murder accused released on bail was nothing but disgrace to humanity and the Constitution. It also amounted to instigating and encouraging violence, they added.

Staging the demonstration in front the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the protestors demanded filing of cases of abetment to murder against those who felicitated the murder accused.

The government should also take action against the communal organisation which is instigating people to indulge in violence and acts of vengeance, they urged.

The protestors also urged the State government to take steps to facilitate speedy completion of hearing in the Gauri murder and ensure that the guilty are awarded punishment.

Subsequently, the protestors, led by M.M. Haverimath, M.I. Jailor, A.M. Khan, submitted a memorandum addressed to the Home Minister through the district administration.

