Fees of medical courses in private medical colleges likely to be increased by 10% this year

After three years, fees for undergraduate medical courses in private medical colleges will likely be increased by 10% for the academic year 2024-25 in Karnataka.

Though a consensual agreement between the State government and managements of private medical and dental colleges is yet to be signed, multiple sources confirmed to The Hindu that a decision to hike the fees by 10% was taken at a recent meeting between the government and private college managements. The consensual agreement is expected to be signed soon.

According to the new fee structure, the fees for a private seat in a private medical college will be ₹11,88,167 for this academic year. The government quota seats at private medical colleges will cost ₹1,40,621 as against last year’s ₹1,28,746. Meanwhile, there will be no changes in the fee structure at government medical colleges. The fees will remain ₹50,000 per annum.

The State government has not increased the medical fees since 2021-22. However, before 2021-22, the government allowed private college managements to hike fees for three continuous years - 26% in 2018-19, and 15% in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The government increased the fees for government seats in government colleges by four times in 2018-19 and fixed it at 50,000 and since then there has been no hike.

But last year, talks broke down between private medical and dental college managements and the government regarding increase in fees for medical courses.

The government had agreed to increase the fee by 10%. But private medical colleges insisted on 15% to 20% fee hike. However, medical and dental colleges run by minority institutions agreed to a fee hike of 10% and hiked the fees. Other colleges did not hike the fees last year.

This year, private medical and dental colleges had submitted a proposal to the government seeking a fee hike in the range of 10% to 20%, citing reasons like increasing costs of providing infrastructure and adopting new technology in medical education among others. The government is learnt to have agreed on a 10% hike this year.

However, there is no decision on seat sharing yet, as the private medical colleges have filed an appeal in the High Court against a recent court order asking colleges to give unfilled Non Residential Indian (NRI) quota seats to the government.