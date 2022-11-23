Feeling the heat: Dry red chilli prices hiked by ₹50-70 per kg in open market in Yadgir

November 23, 2022 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - YADGIR

The prices of dry red chilli of both Guntur and Byadgi varieties have been hiked by at least ₹50 to ₹ 70 per kilogram in the open market in the last two or three weeks. The price hike has shocked customers, particularly middle class people in Yadgir district.

The price of Guntur red chilli was ₹240 to ₹260 per kg while the Byadgi variety cost ₹430 to ₹450 per kg two weeks ago. However, it was suddenly increased by ₹50-₹ 70 per kilogram and presently, the Guntur chilli cost ₹310 to ₹330 per kg and Byadgi csts ₹490 to ₹510 per kg, based on the quality.

“Stock shortage in the wholesale market has affected the retail market because of the price hike. Therefore, we are not purchasing both varieties as much as we did earlier,” Mallikarjun, a grocery shop owner in Yadgir city told The Hindu.

Prices to continue till February

Yadgir district also has the potential to grow red chilli in irrigated area. However, local production cannot match the demand. Santosh Sheshalu, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department said the area of red chilli covered 1,300 hectares this time, which is less compared to last year.

“I have planted saplings of Guntur chilli in my two acres of irrigated land as currently, the age of the plant is five months and I can get it harvested in the month of February. The open market price will remain the same until this batch comes to the wholesale market. After that, we may see a decrease in prices,” Ambareesh Madraki, a farmer, said.

Middle class consumers have been suffering due to price hike of all essential commodities and have been forced to purchase at the present market price with no other choice.

“Not only red chilli, the prices of all commodities including LPG have gradually been increasing but the government has done nothing to bring the prices down,” said Shivaleela, a housewife.