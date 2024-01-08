Feeding spaces for nursing mothers launched at Nanjangud temple

January 08, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Mysuru has stepped forward to provide essential support for nursing mothers visiting the famous Srikanteshwara Swami Temple in Nanjangud, which is known as “Dakshina Kashi‘‘.

Two portable feeding spaces were launched on the temple premises in the presence of MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbatti, Arjun Ranga and Jannavi Murthy. “It is not just a physical offering but also an attempt to establish a comfortable space for nursing mothers, where they can partake in a worship experience while caring for their infants,” a press release said here.

The MLA, in his address, described the initiative commendable and congratulated the company for its contribution for the welfare of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The effort is aimed at making positive changes in people’s lives daily. We believe that mothers, especially those in their early stages of motherhood, deserve moments of respite while ensuring the well-being of their children. Our aim is to empower mothers by providing this dedicated space to them,” said Mr. Arjun Ranga.

According to the release, the initiative aims to develop an inclusive environment within the temple premises, allowing new mothers to effortlessly tend to their babies’ needs while engaging in worship. These dedicated feeding spaces help nursing mothers to take care of their little ones during their temple visits, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.