GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Feeding spaces for nursing mothers launched at Nanjangud temple

January 08, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Mysuru has stepped forward to provide essential support for nursing mothers visiting the famous Srikanteshwara Swami Temple in Nanjangud, which is known as “Dakshina Kashi‘‘.

Two portable feeding spaces were launched on the temple premises in the presence of MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbatti, Arjun Ranga and Jannavi Murthy. “It is not just a physical offering but also an attempt to establish a comfortable space for nursing mothers, where they can partake in a worship experience while caring for their infants,” a press release said here.

The MLA, in his address, described the initiative commendable and congratulated the company for its contribution for the welfare of society.

“The effort is aimed at making positive changes in people’s lives daily. We believe that mothers, especially those in their early stages of motherhood, deserve moments of respite while ensuring the well-being of their children. Our aim is to empower mothers by providing this dedicated space to them,” said Mr. Arjun Ranga.

According to the release, the initiative aims to develop an inclusive environment within the temple premises, allowing new mothers to effortlessly tend to their babies’ needs while engaging in worship. These dedicated feeding spaces help nursing mothers to take care of their little ones during their temple visits, it added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.