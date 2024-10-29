ADVERTISEMENT

Fee payment exemption for SC/ST students sought

Published - October 29, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The protestors also demand the postponement of degree examinations and the withdrawal of a move to hike the examination fees

The Hindu Bureau

Students holding a demonstration outside Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Tuesday, October 29. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Students belonging to SCs/STs from Maharani’s College led by the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Tuesday, October 29, staged a demonstration protesting against the removal of “zero fee payment” for SC and ST students. They demanded extension of the last date for the payment of examination fees.

Addressing the protestors, AIDSO District President Chandrakala said until last year, SC and ST students had been exempted from paying the examination fees. However, this year onwards, they are being forced to pay the fee of ₹1,598. Most students have not received their scholarships on time, making it difficult for them to pay the fees, she added.

Ms. Chandrakala emphasised that poor girl students from surrounding villages come to Maharani College for education but the government and the University of Mysore seem to be “anti-student” in their policies. On Monday, students were suddenly told to pay the examination fee without any notice, creating pressure on them, the protestors said.

She demanded that SC and ST students should be exempted from paying the examination fees.

The protestors also demanded postponement of degree examinations and withdrawal of a move to hike the examination fees.

Also, the last date for the payment of examination fee should be extended in the interest of students, the students demanded.

