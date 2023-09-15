ADVERTISEMENT

Fee hike shocker for UVCE students

September 15, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Students of University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), the State’s first autonomous university on the IIT model, have opposed the fee hike for the engineering courses from this academic year.

The fee which was ₹23,000 last year has now been increased to ₹43,000.

All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO), Bengaluru district committee has termed this an “anti-student, anti-poor” move and appealed to the State government to immediately withdraw the fee hike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, we appeal to let UVCE remain a college for poor and meritorious students of Karnataka. Along with this, we are also opposing the government’s move to make the college a self financing institution, as proposed in the UVCE Act-2021,” they demanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US