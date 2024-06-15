Fee hike for engineering courses come under flak

The State government’s decision to allow fee hikes in engineering colleges has come under flak as the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded the increase in fees be rolled back immediately.

“The fee has been increased from ₹96,574 to ₹1,06,231 in government quota of private colleges, from ₹1.69 lakh to Rs 1.86 lakh in Type-1 Colleges, and from ₹2.37 lakh to ₹2.61 lakh in Type-II colleges,” said AIDSO General Secretary Chandrakala in a statement here.

She said the decision to hike the fee is condemnable.

“The private colleges are already increasing the fees under the management quota without any hindrance. The fee for a BE management seat in a college in Bengaluru is ₹26 lakh. In such a case, the government should have taken action not to raise the fees that come under its control. If the fee hike is done every year like this, the government itself is allowing education to become a business, and a market-oriented sector which is very unfortunate,” it stated.

Now, getting a medical seat in a private college has become a mirage for middle-class families. However, if the fee increases every year, in the near future, no middle-class student will be able to join engineering courses in private colleges. Already, the government has been reducing the number of privately-funded engineering seats, yielding to the pressure of fee hikes, which is an “anti-student” move.