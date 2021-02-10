Fee dilemma: Karnataka Minister asks schools for suggestions

A day after private schools threatened to stage a protest against the government’s decision to reduce tuition fee, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday invited school managements to come up with suggestions if they had any.
The department had issued an order urging private schools to collect only 70% of the tuition fee. The Minister said the decision was taken after consultation with all the stakeholders.
“We had given enough time to the school managements and parents to come to a conclusion over fee issues. But they failed to arrive at any decision, following which the department convened a meeting and submitted recommendations to the government,” he said.
The Alliance for #RightToLearn, a group of 40 unaided private Central board and international schools, has written to Mr. Kumar urging him to withdraw the order on fee. It said that the schools had already offered financial aid to parents of students. “With 2,747 students not being in a position to pay even 70% of the tuition fee, over ₹16.34 crore in tuition fee has been waived off collectively across the schools, which is an average of over 7% for each school. We have over ₹48 crore in outstanding fee,” a release from the alliance stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath