Federation of retired corporation staff set up

September 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Federation of Unions of Retired Employees of City Municipal Corporations was formed in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Veerabhadra Simpi (Kalaburagi) was elected as president and H.R. Devindrappa (Shivamogga), Y.G. Sakri (Vijayapura) and Jagannath Shetty (Mangaluru) were elected as vice-presidents of the federation.

Akram Ahmad (Vijayapura) was elected secretary, Srikanth Shetty (Kalaburagi) as treasurer and Shekhar Pujari (Belagavi), Syed Peer (Davangere) and J. Ramanjaneyalu (Ballari) as organising secretaries.

“Excluding BBMP [Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike], there are 10 city municipal corporations in the State. There are no retired employees association for Mysuru City Municipal Corporation. Due to some reasons, the office-bearers of retired employees unions for Tumakuru and Hubballi-Dharwad could not participate in the meeting. They are expected to join us in the next meeting,” Mr. Simpi said, after the meeting.

“The federation will fight for the payment of 17% interim compensation for retired employees as per Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and extension of Arogya Sanjeevini and other health schemes to retired corporation employees,” he added.