Federation of Ganesh Mandals seeks exemption from some rules

The Federation of Ganesh Mandals in Belagavi has urged the government to provide some exemptions under some rules to help public installation of Ganesha idols in the city. The Ganesh festivities are scheduled from September 7 to 17.

The federation, which has 357 registered Ganesh Mandals, has, among others, sought exemption of the time limit for shops and establishments to enable them to remain open throughout the night and to provide temporary power supply connections without the usual formalities.

The festival attracts visitors not only from the taluks but also other districts and States. Shops and eateries should be allowed to function at night, federation president Ramakant Konduskar said in a release.

HESCOM tends to collect unpaid bills of temporary connections from the office-bearers like the federation president. That should not be allowed, the federation said.

The federation has also urged the government to set up mobile toilets, repair roads, stop traffic on the procession routes, set up a platform for people to view the procession and establish a single window agency to provide permits. They also urged NWKRTC to run buses from various towns and villages to Belagavi during the festivities.

The officers, however, insisted that the mandals follow the Supreme Court orders on some issues like not using Plaster of Paris idols and not playing loud music at night.

“We will communicate this to our member committees. However, we request that strict action should not be taken against those who violate the rules. They can be warned not to do so in future,” Mr. Konduskar said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and other officers were present during a meeting of the federation on Wednesday. Another meeting will be held soon, officers said.