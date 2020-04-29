Federal Bank launches mobile ATMs

The Federal Bank, in an initiative to help the public stay safe, has begun delivering banking services at customer doorsteps, thus allowing them to stay indoors.
The bank had launched mobile ATMs in Chennai and Mumbai in the last few weeks and has extended the facility to Bengaluru. Vans housing ATMs will ply in different areas in the city. Any bank customer can withdraw cash for free. Customers who wish to avail the services of the facility for themselves or their neighbours can demand the ATM van in their vicinity by contacting branches of Federal Bank in Bengaluru.
The first mobile ATM in the city was inaugurated by city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao by withdrawing from the ATM and the flag-off was done by Yogesh M. (DCP, CAR Bangalore South).
