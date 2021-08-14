A feasibility study will be conducted for a MetroNeo or a MetroLite project for Mysuru as part of mass rapid transport system. The y study will be conducted by RITES. While MetroLite is expected to cost about 40 per cent of the conventional metro, the MetroNeo will cost about 25 per cent. The MUDA chairperson H.V. Rajeev said here on Saturday that the Centre had announced MetroLite and MetroNeo as a low-cost metro solution for tier 2/3 cities and hence the MUDA had also decided to send its proposal.
Feasibility study for mass urban rapid transit system
Special Correspondent
Mysuru,
August 14, 2021 18:38 IST
Special Correspondent
Mysuru,
August 14, 2021 18:38 IST
