Fearing defeat, BJP denied ticket to Simha

April 14, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the BJP did not renominate incumbent MP Prathap Simha from Mysuru parliamentary constituency fearing defeat.

Addressing a gathering as part of Janadhwani-2 campaign for Congress candidate M. Lakshman in Madikeri, he said the BJP, owing to this fear, gave the ticket to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar instead.

He alleged that none of the BJP MPs from the State fought for Karnataka’s interests, especially when the State was facing unprecedented drought and the Centre did not extend any help.

The MPs did not raise their voice when the State government sought its rightful share in taxes from the Centre, he argued.

Do you want to vote for some of these MPs who were in the poll fray again? he asked.

The Chief Minister urged people to vote for candidates who could speak in Parliament and fight for the State’s cause.

“Our candidate [Mr. Lakshman] will be your voice from Mysuru and Kodagu if you vote for him. He comes from a humble background. He is the party’s spokesperson and was also the Kodagu in-charge,” the Chief Minister said, seeking support for Mr. Lakshman.

Taking a dig at former BJP MLAs from Kodagu Appachu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Kodagu had two MLAs from the Congress.

“What did the BJP MLAs do for Kodagu in the last 25 years? What is their contribution? Your support to the Congress candidate will strengthen the hands of the two MLAs who are working for the development of the district,” he said.

He described veteran politician M.C. Nanaiah, who was present, as the best Law Minister he saw in his political career.