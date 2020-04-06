Fear psychosis grips Nagamangala, Malavalli

Fear has gripped parts of Nagamangala and Malavalli towns of Mandya district following the visit of some people s from the Nizamuddin masjid of New Delhi, where the Markaz prayers were held during Tablighi conference held last month.

As many as 25 persons in Nagamangala and around 30 in Malavalli - both primary and secondary contacts of New Delhi leaders, some of them who had tested positive for COVID-19 - have been placed under quarantine.

According to most of the people staying around Muslim Block in Malavalli and ward number 14, 15 and 16 in Nagamangala, they were stunned after coming to know that the Nizamuddin masjid had become the hotspot of COVID-19.

Following the recent visits from New Delhi and subsequent announcements of red zones at some areas in both the towns, the district administration has launched a door-to-door survey.

Personnel from various departments/agencies are gathering information about the Markaz prayer attendees, verifying the health conditions of residents in the localities, educating the people against violating the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and asking them to share information about the developments that could help the authorities concerned engaged in combating the outbreak/spread of COVID-19.

“We have visited the wards (14, 15 and 18) in Nagamangala on Monday to create awareness among the residents,” V.R. Shailaja, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue, Pandavapura subdivision), told The Hindu.

According to her, instructions were issued to the authorities concerned to ensure there is no disruption in supplying water to the wards.

Similar programmes were conducted at the Muslim Block in Malavalli from where seven persons attended the Markaz prayers.

The police have barricaded the area and the Health Department officials have been constantly monitoring the health conditions of those placed under quarantine.