Fear of flood persists in Karnataka with water discharge from Maharashtra

Heavy rains and flooding in the northern districts of the State since Sunday have resulted in six deaths, the latest being that of Shivaputra Natikar, 30, who was washed away in a swollen stream at Mulasavalgi village of Vijayapura district on Wednesday night.

Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Raichur, and Vijayapura have seen heavy rains over the week. Though the downpour subsided on Thursday, continued rains in parts of Maharashtra led to increased inflow into the rivers in Karnataka, resulting in greater discharge from reservoirs in Karnataka.

With huge quantities of water being discharged from the Ujjani and Veer reservoirs in Maharashtra, the inflow at Sonna Barrage in Kalaburagi district increased to 5,11,000 cusecs, forcing the authorities to maintain the same outflow level, leading to inundation of vast tracts of lands with standing crops in Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur, and Sedam taluks. Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna has directed officials to evacuate residents in 148 villages along the river bank.

Meanwhile, inundation of bridges and barrages has affected connectivity between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad, between Kalaburagi and Vijayapura, and between Kalaburagi and Jewargi. Similarly, connectivity between Kalaburagi and Yadgir via Wadi, Nalwar, has been cut off after the bridge near Malagatti was submerged in the Kagina river. Standing crops on 1,300 hectares of agricultural land in Yadgir district have been destroyed.

Family rescued

Meanwhile, police and Fire and Emergency personnel rescued four farm labourers and their cattle caught in an overflowing stream at Boodihal village of Vijayapura district on Thursday. Shivappa Mural and his wife and children had gone to work in a field on Wednesday night. After spending the night on the farm waiting for the rain to subside, they tried to cross the stream on Thursday, but were caught in the current. On being alerted by locals, the police and fire personnel pulled the family to safety using ropes, tahshildar Sanjiv Dasar said.