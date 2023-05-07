Fear of defeat haunting Congress: Ambaraya Ashtagi 

May 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ambaraya Ashtagi, State vice-president of BJP SC Morcha, has alleged that fear of defeat in the Assembly elections is haunting Congress and its leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Ashtagi accused Congress leaders of trying to break the Lingayat vote bank of BJP by portraying BJP national organising secretary B.L. Santhosh as anti-Linyagat. In fact, it was the Congress that tried to break Lingayat votes in the last Assembly elections and people of the State taught them a lesson, he said.

Not only Lingayats, the Congress had also neglected other communities, while the BJP has taken all them into confidence. This is where BJP has an edge over other parties, he said.

Mr. Ashtagi also alleged that the Congress was trying to damage the poll prospect of BJP candidate in Chittapur Manikanth Rathod by spreading a fake audio clip.

He alleged that the Congress leaders were trying all strategies to tarnish the image of BJP candidates in fear of losing Assembly elections. Mr. Ashtagi said there was a pro-BJP wave across the State and in Kalaburagi district too and exuded confidence of winning 130 seats.