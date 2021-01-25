FDA question paper leak: KPSC stenographer arrested

Continuing its investigations into the FDA question paper leak case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) today arrested Sana Bedi, stenographer in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) controller of exam division, who allegedly played a key role in getting the papers leaked.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that Sana Bedi had access to the question papers and she leaked it to Ramesh, who further gave them to the prime accused, Chandru. The CCB had arrested Ramesh from his hometown in Bagalkot.
Sana is the second accused arrested by the CCB from KPSC.
The police have taken Chandru into custody to get details of the people who benefited from him in the exam. Efforts are on to track them and book them in the case for further legal action, the police said.
The CCB is now probing the financial aspect of the entire racket and questioning Ramesh and Sana.
The CCB police, who uncovered the questioned paper leak racket on Saturday – a day before the competitive examination for the post of First Division Assistant was scheduled to be held – have arrested 16 people so far, including Sana and Ramesh. The examination, organised by the KPSC, has since been cancelled and new dates will be announced.
According to the police, Chandru is an inspector with the commercial tax vigilance squad.
