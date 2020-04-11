Karnataka

FCI’s foodgrains stock stands at 538 lakh tonnes

D.V. Prasad, MD of Food Corporation of India (FCI), said the corporation has a stock of 538.19 lakh tonnes foodgrains comprising 301.73 lakh tonnes of rice and 236.46 lakh tonnes of wheat in the country.

During the lockdown period, FCI has moved a record 17.56 lakh of rice and 8.46 lakh tonnes of wheat, totalling over 26.02 lakh tonnes to States across the country through 929 train loads.

In a press release, he said that FCI has brought in about 2.44 lakh tonnes of foodgrains through 87 train loads into Karnataka since the announcement of the lockdown and this has enabled the State government to supply foodgrains to nearly four crore beneficiaries.

A total of 2.76 lakh tonnes of rice and 0.43 lakh tonnes of wheat have been released to the State during this period.

Mr. Prasad said a new beneficiary scheme had been introduced for supply of foodgrains to charitable institutions/NGOs engaged in providing cooked meals to the needy at a subsidised rate of ₹21 per kg for wheat and ₹22 per kg of rice.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 10:42:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fcis-foodgrains-stock-stands-at-538-lakh-tonnes/article31319574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY